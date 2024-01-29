Local chef part of Team Canada at World Culinary Olympics

A local chef and teacher is part of the National Culinary Team Canada which will be taking part in this year's World Culinary Olympics.

The national team will be leaving this Sunday, January 28, for Stuttgart, Germany where this year's event is being held.

Adelina Sisti-DeBlasis has been part of the team since 2020, because it's a four year commitment with practices and fundraising events every six to eight weeks until the Olympic event.

She's also a co-op and culinary teacher for the Greater Essex County District School Board at the UHC Community Kitchen.

Team Canada is compromised of Canada's top junior chefs from across Canada, who she says all bring their unique culinary specialities to their role.

Sisti-DeBlasis says she can't believe their four years of hard work is finally coming to an end, and that she cannot wait to represent Canada and watch their dreams come to fruition.

She says they will be participating in two events that they've been practising dishes for.

"One, we have to do service for 110 people, and then the second one is service for 12 people but it's very itemized. We've practiced, we're bringing a lot of Canadian food inspired dishes with us. So it'll be really cool to be able to participate and compete against all the neighbouring countries."

Sisti-DeBlasis says the nerves are definitely kicking in, but it's more of a nervous excitement after training for the last four years.

"Because this is my first time going to the Culinary Olympics. We did participate in the World Cup, which was kind of like an eye opener of what we would be expecting. It's more of the excitement of knowing that we're representing the country, and I think it'll probably hit me when we do the opening ceremony and we're all walking in with the flag," she said.

She says due to the nature of the event, where the members will be busy more often than not, no family is heading over with her to take part.

Sisti-DeBlasis says they'll be there for two weeks, with the first week focused on all the prep involved to make sure they're ready to go.

"We're working in a kitchen that we've never worked in, and so there's still a bit of practising that happens place up until the actual event. And then one competition will happen, and then the next day we'll have to set up and start all over again with getting all our preparatory foods prepared. And then have the next competition, it's a lot of work."

The event officially gets underway on February 2, and runs until February 7.

There are 20 people heading over altogether, eight who will be competing along with support managers and some chefs who will serve as alternates.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi