Local Chocolate Shop Ready for Valentine's Day

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, a local candy shop is expecting a busy Valentine's Day weekend.

"We're still anticipating a big rush this year even though it's a different year COVID-19 but everybody still got to get their loved ones a gift and I'm pretty sure we're going to have a big rush," says Walker's Candies Manager Rob Obeid.

He says with Valentine's Day falling on a Sunday, they're already seeing a large stream of customers.

Obeid says the shop is following all public health safety measures including capacity limits.

"We're prepared," says Obeid. "You can only have about three to four customers in the store at one time but as long as everybody is wearing a mask, we'll be happy to serve you."

Photo courtesy of Walker's Candies

He says with the indoor capacity limits, he's expecting some line-ups outside of the shop.

"Sometimes they all come in droves so you never know," he says. "You have a quiet stretch and then they all come at the same time and with Valentine's being on a weekend, on Sunday this year, we're anticipating a lot of people."

Obeid says some popular items this year include chocolate dipped strawberries, chocolate roses, chocolate hearts and truffles.

The shop on Howard Avenue in Windsor is open weekdays from 9am until 6pm and from 9am until 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Walker's Candies on Howard Avenue getting ready for Valentine's Day (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)