Local church heart broken over vandalism to building

A local church is heart broken after their building was vandalized.

On Friday, the Rapha Christian Centre was greeted by what the say is a "horrific, hate filled tag" to the side of their building.

The message, written in large black spray paint read 'Abort Christ' with a heart symbol next to it. Renovations to the building had just been completed in late July of this year.

Michael Brown, Operations Manager of Rapha Christian Centre, says the church was shocked and disappointed when they saw the vandalism.

He says he feels that this was an intentional target to the church and the faith they practice.

"This we feel was a specific target to our faith and we're deeply hurt by that given all the good we do in the community. We're not your typical church or community centre, we do so much in the community so it's very hurtful. And it was very encouraging to see all the neighbours coming out and being so supportive."

He says a police report was filed, however the individual was able to hide from the cameras on the property.

"Unfortunately the person who did this was very strategic and they found a dead spot and was able to tag the building where you can't make out any features of the person, you can see but you can't make any features so that was the unfortunate situation with that. So I guess we have to invest in some more cameras."

Brown says it's been a tough couple of years, and he wants the community to respect one another.

"Everyone has different belief systems, religions, and views on political systems and whatnot but let's just get back to being respectful to each other and honour each others opinions."

The church has been open since 2007.

The church takes part in youth programs, giveaways to the community, tutoring and more.

