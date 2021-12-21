Local church looking to feed those in need over the holidays

A Windsor church is looking to give back this holiday season.

Gateway International Christian Church would like to help feed those in need and is offering up a number of Christmas meals with all the trimmings.

Church member Sharon Reeve says they can't host a sit down meal because of the pandemic — so this is the next best thing.

"It was coming close to Christmas and we really wanted to do something for the community," says Reeve. "Everyone has volunteered their time and their money and then we started to find people that were in need of meals."

She says they've missed hosting their regular meals.

"We often have dinners at the church," she says. "We often have guest speakers in and have meals and even just fellowship nights where we provide meals and things like that. It's not uncommon, but in the last couple of years of course, we haven't been able to do much of that at all."

Reeve feels Christmas is a time for giving.

"When Christmas comes and passes and you haven't done something for other people, it leaves my heart feeling like it wasn't a true Christmas for me," says Reeve. "I just always want to be a blessing to people without them being able to give back."

Those who would like to register for a meal can contact the church at 519-915-3705.

Food must be picked up Wednesday, December 22 at the church located at 2578 Dougall Ave.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi