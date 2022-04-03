Local Church provides new home and aid to outreach organization

A new partnership could bring more food security, addiction aid, and other services to the streets of Windsor.

The leadership teams of Street Angels Windsor-Essex, and St. Augustine of Canterbury Anglican Church have shared the news of a new home for the Street Angels outreach network in the church. They say this will give the organization an established location to plan and prepare their support in the community.

Church Director Rev. Paul Poolton says the partnership is mutually beneficial.

“The church is excited, because we’re at that point in the church unfortunately, where our congregation is getting to be a little bit older, and don’t have the energy that they want to put into some of these ministries, and the Street Angels bring that energy into the church,” he began.

He added, both parties are looking forward to growing, and helping the community.

“The Street Angels are just as excited as we are. It’s gonna be a fantastic opportunity for us to both grow together as they build their outreach project, and for the support that we can provide, whether it’s through people, or space, or whatever else it happens to be.”

Poolton says this is an exciting example of how churches should work with their communities.

“...and the excitement of being able to partner in a way that it’s not just the church that’s trying to do the work, it’s not just the community trying to do the work. It’s the partnership between the two that are getting together and truly giving an example of how the church and the community are meant to work together.” Poolton shared.

Street Angels outreach includes food security, advocacy and support for folks who need help with housing, addiction, or mental health, as well as supply drives and emergency relief for people dealing with homelessness.

The Street Angels have already begun the move into the church, and are gearing up to hit the streets and make some change from their new home.



- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi