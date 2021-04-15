Local Church Remembering Prince Philip with Toll Bell Dedication

All Saints' Anglican Church in downtown Windsor will honour Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh.

Reverend Robert Clifford says the church will ring its toll bell 99 times Thursday to remember his royal highness.

He says the bell will be rung after the church holds its virtual mid-week worship service.

"A small group of parish volunteers will be ringing our historic church bell 99 times to mark each year of the life of his Royal Highness, Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh," he says.

Clifford says the church has remembered other members of the royal family.

"It has been the custom of All Saints to mark significant royal passings as well as other public figures with our location next to city hall," says Clifford. "We have a history of marking those civic moments."

He says if COVID-19 restrictions weren't in the place, the church would have held an in-person service.

"Ordinarily we would of had like we did for Princess Diana, we would of had requiem service inside the church but because that's impossible with the stay at home order, we'll be doing that in away that people can participate safely and at a distance from outside," he says.

Clifford says the bell will be tolled starting at 1pm and will be tolled every minute until 2:39pm.

The Royal Family announced Prince Philip's passing last Friday. He was 99.

His funeral service will take place on Saturday.