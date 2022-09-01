Local CMHA applauds plan for new crisis number

The local Canadian Mental Health Association is applauding the news that Canada will be launching a 988 number for people dealing with a crisis.

On Wednesday, the CRTC announced they'll be launching the new emergency crisis number for people in need of immediate mental health or suicide prevention support in 2023.

Kim Willis, Local Director of Communications and Mental Health Promotion with the CMHA, says the simplicity of the number is something they've been asking for.

She says locally they've worked to make it simpler for people to navigate the mental health system with their own crisis line, and also provide access to services.

"Based on the intake that you provide to them, they can direct you to the appropriate service," she continued. "But that's a couple of extra steps whereby a nice three digit number, we all know what we get when we call 911 and that's the vision for a 988 number."

Willis says navigating the system isn't always easy, giving an example of someone who ages out of the youth system and has to move to the adult one without knowing exactly what to do.

"And what that transition looks like. We know there's still gaps and still holes in the system, so anything we can do like the introduction of this number is welcome and it will be helpful," she said.

September is Suicide Awareness month, so Willis says the announcement comes at an important time.

She says they need the government funding behind the crisis lines, to make sure they're adequately supported.

"And that there are those mental health supports available in our community because when these things happen, increases will happen. So we want to make sure they're adequately supported to respond to the increase in demand."

The Public Health Agency of Canada will decide which group will provide the service, along with the scope of care it will offer, before it launches at the end of November 2023.

- with files from AM800's The Morning Drive