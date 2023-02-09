Local coffee shop owner passes away

A well-known Erie Street business owner has passed away.

Gennaro Palumbo died earlier this week at the age of 82.

Since the early 1980's he operated Gennaro's Cafe & Coffee Company.

Friend and fellow Erie Street business owner Eugene "Jimmy" Pugliese says he's known Palumbo for more than 30-years.

He says Palumbo was a kind, hard working man that helped out a lot of people on Erie Street.

"Gennaro he'd open up special, I think it was around four, five in the morning because back in the day the contractor used to get up early to go to work and they all meet at Gennaro's and go for an espresso there," says Pugliese. "He helped a lot of people when we had functions on Erie Street, he was involved in a lot of stuff."

Pugliese says Palumbo was always there for him and his customers.

"He was one of the busiest shops in town," says Pugliese. "There was also people in the shop all the time."

He says Palumbo's coffee was the best in town.

"If somebody would be working there and make the coffee for me or somebody else, you can tell the difference between how Gennaro makes it and how that customer makes it," says Pugliese. "He just had hands of gold. Now his son is the same way. His son is very kind and he's got hands of gold too just like his dad. His name is Enzo."

Gennaro and his son Enzo (Photo courtesy: Gennaro's Cafe & Coffee Company's website)

Pugliese says the cafe a had couple different locations but is currently on Erie Street at Hall Avenue.

Funeral arrangements are still being finalized but will be held early next week at Windsor Chapel Funeral Home on Dougall Avenue.