Local Community to Honour Residential School Victims with 'A Day to Listen'

A number of local events will be taking place over the next couple of days in honour of the hundreds of unmarked graves of Indigenous children discovered at former residential schools.

June 30 has been dubbed "A Day to Listen" and the Ska:na Family Learning Centre in Windsor will be gathering at noon for prayers and songs in an effort to raise awareness about the tragedy.

Executive Director Faith Hale says, with large gatherings not allowed, she's encouraging residents to take part on their own.

"We ask people to take part in their own spirit," says Hale. "If you're anywhere at noon, take some time for yourself. First of all, be forgiving and say a prayer about this new knowledge that the rest of Canada is learning about."

She says learning the truth can be hard.

"For Indigenous people, this is our truth being shared," she says. "What I know for the rest of the community is that they're having difficulty because the belief of their own educational system and religious institutions did harm and did not tell the truth."

Hale says, while this is tough for everyone, it's time to start healing.

"There's a lot of mourning that's happening in the community," says Hale. "It's really about coming together for understanding and education and collectively wanting to tell the truth. That's what we're talking about, wellness."

The City of Windsor will be marking the tragedy as well on July 1 by illuminating city hall orange in place of the traditional red and white for Canada Day.

A special educational video produced with the help of the Ska:na Family Learning Centre will be debut online at 2:15pm as well.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi