Local Company Providing Protective Barriers at COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

A local company is playing a role in providing safety measures at COVID-19 vaccination sites in Windsor and Leamington.

Protective Barrier Solutions has finished installing safety barriers at the WFCU Centre and will be installing barriers at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre this week.

The plexiglass barriers are being set up as the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit begins its COVID-19 vaccination rollout for people 80 years of age and older.

Director of Marketing Steve Rivard, says he and his partners are from the area and are excited to do their part to help the region move forward in its fight against COVID-19.

"Our number one concern when we opened up this business is to get everything opened up and life back to normal, or as back to normal as possibly can be," says Rivard. "So that was our number one goal and I think this is a huge step with the right foot forward in getting the vaccines rolled out to everybody."

He says it's a busy time for the business and his company is hiring more people.

"The faster we're growing, the more help we need. Just this job itself, rolling out on this vaccination site, we've had to hire five people who are almost working 12 hours a day just to fulfill these orders," says Rivard.

Rivard says the company hopes to work with other local municipalities in the near future.

He says the company has worked with a number of businesses and organizations during the pandemic such as the Canadian military, medical centres, businesses in Windsor-Essex and other parts of the province.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will be giving out vaccinations to those who have pre-registered for the vaccine and were given an appointment.

A second vaccination site will be up and running March 8 in Leamington.