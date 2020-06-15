Local Couple Wins Free Wedding Package

A local couple is saying thank-you to Ambassador Golf Club after winning a free wedding package.

Jessica Bondy and her fiancé Shawn Byrne are the lucky winners of a wedding next Valentine's Day for up to 150 guests.

Bondy says at first they were hesitant to sign up for the contest but after writing about 10 emails, they finally hit the send button.

She says they shared their love story in a short email describing how we have been together for seven and a half years and got engaged in 2016.

"And than a year later, he [Shawn] was diagnosed with end stage renal failure and he does dialysis three times a week and he just got on the transplant list a year ago," says Bondy. "So that's kept him off work."

Bondy says along with Shawn's health issues, his mother passed away a year ago.

"She was our biggest supporter and her dying wish was to see Shawn get married to myself and it's been very difficult because of that because we want to be able to pay tribute to her so this was just a dream come true and perfect timing and we're just so blessed to be considered for this opportunity," says Bondy.

She says they're grateful to have the plans set and wedding paid for.

"That is one of the main things that we brought up to them, not the main thing but it has a lot to do with it that we're not financially in that position to be able to pay for a wedding let alone an amazing one they're giving us," says Bondy. "So this is huge for us."

The couple has four children.

As heard on AM800 news in March, Ambassador Golf Club on Sprucewood Avenue has been doing weddings for more than 10 years and wanted to give back to the community.

The wedding package includes the hall, food, along with entertainment, decorations and the wedding dress to name a few.

Ambassador staff will also be volunteering their time to work the wedding.

71 couples signed up for the contest.