Local COVID-19 cases among vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals on the rise

Local COVID-19 cases are on the rise and the acting Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex says the cases are among both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

"We are seeing cases among unvaccinated people and vaccinated people," says Dr. Shanker Nesathurai.

Dr. Nesathurai says individuals who are vaccinated are less likely to get the virus and infect others.

He says province-wide, people that are going to the hospital and who are in the Intensive Care Unit or have died, are mostly unvaccinated individuals.

"From a public health, from a population point of view, if you're vaccinated you're less likely to get COVID and infect other people."

Dr. Nesathurai says unvaccinated individuals are being adversely affected.

"We are seeing cases though in the vaccinated and unvaccinated," he continued. "Now the people who are actually going to the hospital, going to the ICU and dying on a province-wide level are for the most part the unvaccinated."

He's once again asking unvaccinated individuals to get vaccinated.

"Although both vaccinated and unvaccinated people are getting infected, the people who are most being adversely affected are the unvaccinated at the current time," Dr. Nesathurai stated.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has reported 142 cases since Sunday, November 14.