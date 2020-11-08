Local COVID-19 Cases Increase by 23 Sunday

A sizeable jump in new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting an additional 23 cases bringing the region's total to 2,923.

The majority of the cases are still being investigated — two were caused by community spread, one is due to close contact with another confirmed case while another is a local healthcare worker.

Another long-term care home is in outbreak protocol bringing that list to four — Berkshire Care Centre, Riverside Place and Lifetimes on Riverside, all in Windsor, as well as Iler Lodge in Essex.

There are currently no workplaces or schools on the list of outbreaks.

Windsor-Essex remains in orange pandemic status which is considered medium risk.