Local COVID-19 vaccine rollout hits a wall

The CEO of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says the region has hit a wall with its COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Nicole Dupuis says there remains approximately 50,000 eligible individuals in Windsor-Essex who have yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

She says a lot of work, effort and resources have gone into the rollout and officials continue to discuss additional strategies to educate the community about the vaccine.

"I know I've been asked multiple times, what else can be done and I think we are all struggling to sort of figure out, what strategies haven't we used and what additional strategies can we use to really reach individuals within our community and those who are still kind of hesitate or unvaccinated."

Dupuis says she thought the region would have a higher vaccination rate.

"We've sort of, I think hit a bit of a cliff or a wall and still having such a large percentage of our population, am I surprised we've not moved it a little more than we have, yeah I suppose I would say I am," she said.

In early November, there were roughly 55,000 local eligible individuals who were not vaccinated.

As of Wednesday morning, 82.6 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

77.7 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.