Local COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Picking up Steam

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is picking up steam in Windsor-Essex.

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette says next week will be a busy week for the region.

She says two new vaccination sites will be up and running in the city for seniors 80 and over, in addition to the current sites at the WFCU Centre and the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre.

"Next week you will see a lot of sites and availability for those over 80 in addition the Astrazeneca rollout with the pharmacies will continue and people 60 to 64 should be accessing that for their vaccinations," says Marentette.

Marentette says the WFCU Centre will also begin to start administering the vaccine seven days a week.

"Next week will be a busy week and we'll use lots of vaccine that we have been allotted to our area so that's all good," says Marentette.

She says Windsor-Essex continues to receive a steady amount of vaccine.

"We do know that the next couple weeks there is a little extra and then it does drop off in the first weeks of April a little bit," says Marentette. "So we're monitoring all of those doses."

Marentette says 336 doses are currently being administered per day at the WFCU Centre.

The two new vaccination sites are scheduled to open on Monday and will be located at the St. Clair College SportsPlex and the university's Windsor Hall.

A total of 51,636 doses have been administered to Windsor-Essex residents— 27,874 have received their first dose and 11,881 have received both doses.