Local curlers ready to hit the ice

Local curlers are thrilled with the restart of curling at Roseland Golf and Curling Club in south Windsor.

"We're ready to go," Louis Beausoleil says. "All we need is the ice and a broom."

Beausoleil is a convenor for two leagues, one on Tuesday night and the other Thursday morning.

He says the league on Tuesday is already filled with 13 teams and only has four spots left for Thursday morning.

Beausoleil says curlers are ecstatic to hit the ice once again.

"You never know what the board is going to do but we're certainly happy they made that decision because it's been a long winter last year," he said.

Beausoleil says there was nothing to do last winter.

"The only exercise that most of us got is actually the ability to go walking outside and that was the extent of our sport activity for the whole winter," Beausoleil continued. "It was a long winter, very frustrating."

He says his leagues did lose some players.

"There's a few seniors that are not curling this year for personal reasons but on the other side of the coin, is that I've had seven new people that have never curled in the senior men's on Thursday who are ready to play so we lost some and we gain some," Beausoleil said.

As AM800 news reported on Tuesday, Roseland's board of directors decided to move forward, with the goal of holding a full curling season in 2021-2022.

Curling was cancelled last winter at Roseland due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021-2022 season is expected to start on October 18.