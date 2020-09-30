Local Curlers to Rally Against Season Cancellation

There's more push to save Windsor's curling season — this time coming from the community.

Earlier this month, Roseland Golf and Curling Club announced the season would be cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns and after receiving dozens of calls, councillor Gary Kaschak has called for a report on the cost to install a curling rink at one of the city's unused ice pads.

Now a group of local curlers are speaking out as well, urging the club to reverse its decision.

Louis Beausoleil is with the group and says recommendations from health officials state curling can be done safely.

"Health Canada made some stringent guidelines to return to play which we would have to follow and we understand that the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit looked at the in house protocols for safe entry into the facility before going on to the ice and it was apparently approved," he says.

Beausoleil says setting up a rink at a different location makes no sense when Roseland is already equipped for curling.

"I curl all over southwestern Ontario from Sarnia to St. Thomas to Forest, to all the way down here," he says. "There is no club that has the facilities that we have that could actually make it a safe environment for curling. Roseland has got ample room to do that."

Beausoleil says curlers are feeling left out.

"It's kind of ironic when you think that the city is opening other recreational facilities and the board at Roseland closes the club down. Does that make logical sense? Certainly doesn't to me. So the conclusion is, why are the curlers the fall guys? I don't get it. I just don't get it," he adds.

Local curlers have planned a rally for Saturday, October 3 at Roseland Golf and Curling Club beginning at 12 p.m.

Beausoleil is encouraging anyone interested in curling at the club this year to attend.

The report on possible alternative options is expected to come back to council for discussion in mid-October.

With files from Rob Hindi