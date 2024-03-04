Local curling club 'disappointed' with process to turn Roseland Clubhouse into housing

A local curling group is disappointed with some members of Windsor city council after plans were announced to turn four city-owned properties into various forms of housing, including the Roseland Clubhouse.

Terry Fink, a member of the Future of Curling in Windsor-Essex committee, is reacting to the news that was announced Friday by mayor Drew Dilkens calling on developers to bring forward proposals for the land.

Fink's curling group previously played the sport at Roseland before council approved to relocate them to the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex.

The committee spent months debating and discussing the closure of the Roseland Clubhouse with the City.

Fink says this type of project planning doesn't happen overnight, and administration likely knew about the housing plans while the committee was fighting to save the club. He says at the end of the day it's about the process and transparency with the community, which he feels the City didn't follow.

He says it was disappointing to see the City announcement.

"It feel that we've all been duped a bit, and not taken seriously because they wouldn't be honest with us. So, that's the feeling that is left. We'll continue to work with the staff to make sure that the Capri Centre becomes a really great, and to quote one of the members of council 'bigger and better' for the purposes of curling."

He adds that curling members will attend the information session being held by the City on Thursday at Roseland.

"When we were going through this process and we wanted to hold meetings at Roseland, we were always denied that. And again it's the integrity of council that not allowing this, but now it's okay to do this. We're left with a bad taste in our mouth no matter which way you play this."

Fink says they could've rebuilt the Clubhouse and added housing to the build as well.

"Why not have houses there, but why not have a curling rink there and the golf course so that people who are going to live in this condominium, they're sitting right on the golf course to golf in the summertime, and they're sitting right on a curling rink. Doesn't it make sense that we start to think about things in multi-use, rather than single-use?"

An information session will be held at Roseland on Thursday, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., to present and discuss the property with residents.

Fink says he expects many curlers to show up to the session to question the city.

The other three city-owned properties that have been identified for residential development include the former W.D. Lowe Secondary School site, Caron Avenue Parking Lot - 0 Caron Avenue, and the Pelissier Street Parking Lot - 0 Pelissier Street.