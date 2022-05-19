Local cyclist to hit the road to help Alzheimer's patients and families

A local cyclist is taking the fight against Alzheimer’s back to the road again.

Windsor Resident Don Martel has made it his personal mission to fundraise for those suffering with dementia. For the third year in a row, Don will be cycling around Windsor and Essex County for 24 hours on his birthday.

On Friday, May 20, 2022 Martel will cycle from sunset to sunset, and from age 63 to age 64, starting and ending his ride at the large Canadian flag at the base of Ouellette Avenue.

Rider Don Martel tells AM800 News, he’s raised a good amount of funding since he started.

“Over the whole time I’m guessing about $48,000, maybe $50,000. But for Windsor specifically, it’s $40,000,” he said.

Martel says money he raises will go towards making sure caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients can have some time off.

“The funds that I raise are going to go to respite care, because caregivers of patients with Alzheimer's or dementia are locked into their house 24/7,” he said.

Martel says he started the rides after caring for his mother and realising the importance of the Alzheimer Society’s services.

The ride officially starts at 8:30 pm, Friday, May 20 to 8:30 pm Saturday, May 21. Donations can be made by calling 519-974-2220 ext. 221 or online at www.alzheimerwindsor.com