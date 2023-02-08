Local developer believes downtown can be 'vibrant and active'

A local developer believes downtown Windsor can be a 'vibrant and active area' in the city.

Brian Schwab, vice president of the St. Clair Rhodes Development Corp., took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to help officially open 'Cucina 360' at 58 Chatham St. W.

The first dine-in restaurant for Oven 360, known for its open fire pizzas ovens and take-out locations, will be offering traditional Italian cuisine with seating for over 90 people.

The inside of Cucina 360 at 58 Chatham St. W. in downtown Windsor. Feb. 8, 2023 (Photo by Rusty Thomson)

St. Clair Rhodes Development Corp. has spent between $3-million to $4-million to purchase and renovate the building, formerly known as the Pour House pub, with Cucina 360 moving into the space.

Schwab credits investments downtown by St. Clair College and the University of Windsor for making them feel confident that downtown is coming back.

"We were just talking just prior to this about moving beautiful things in in order to push other things out. We think this is a very nice addition to the downtown and we're very pleased with the development," he says.

In recent years, the college and university have both moved various courses and programs into buildings in the core, bringing hundreds of students downtown.

Brian Schwab, vice president of the St. Clair Rhodes Development Corp. Feb 8, 2023 (Photo by Rusty Thomson)

Brian Schwab says spending money downtown makes sense.

"When my wife and I first got married in 1988, she had a store on Pelissier Street and downtown was thriving and very vibrant. We remember the late 80's and early 90's very nostalgically but we think we can get the downtown back to that level of enthusiasm and activity," he says.

Brian Schwab says all of the buildings they've acquired were basically abandoned or vacant for a number of years , but you have to spend the money to renovate them.

"It's like going into a barn and finding an antique Ferrari. You still have to spend a lot of money but at the end of the day, you have something that we think is quite beautiful and this is what we're trying to do downtown, one block at a time," he adds.

In 2018, the St. Clair Rhodes Development began a multi-million dollar makeover of the former Fish Market at the corner of Chatham Street West and Ferry Street, now occupied by Rocket Mortgage Canada, while the group has also renovated another office building at the corner of Chatham Street West and Pelissier Street, now home to Invest Windsor Essex.