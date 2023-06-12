Local developer bringing full rental apartment buildings to LaSalle

Work is underway on a new apartment building in LaSalle.

Timberland Homes held a ground breaking ceremony Monday morning on its new six storey, 38 unit apartment building on Wyoming Avenue near Malden Road.

President Gino Piccioni says the building is the first of two and is one of LaSalle's first full rental apartment buildings.

"I think people are exciting, it's a great spot," says Piccioni. "We couldn't of hand picked a better location for this, I believe. It's right in the heart of town centre, close to all the amenities. So I believe the location is definitely works very well for what we're trying to do here."

Phase one of the 'The Griffon' will be located on Wyoming Avenue near Malden Road, June 12, 2023 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

He says this is phase one of the development.

"We have a rooftop terrace which is pretty cool, full lounge up there with a barbeque area," he says. "There's a second phase of this that's going to be happening, a 66-unit apartment building fronting Malden and that one will be a sister building."

Piccioni adds the market will dictate where rental rates will be.

"We have a handle on where rentals are today but we're 18 month from occupancy so we'll see where the market is then and again the market will dictate the rentals and we'll accommodate accordingly," says Piccioni.

The development is called "The Griffon."

Phase one is known as the East building and will also include a rooftop terrace.

Phase two will be the West building and will have 66 units and will include a gym.

Construction on the West building is expected to start later this year or early next year.