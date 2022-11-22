Local doctor appointed Windsor's first Canadian senator in 40 years

For the first time in 40 years, someone from Windsor has been appointed to the Canadian Senate.

The Governor General has appointed three new senators, including Dr. Sharon Burey, a pediatrician who's been a recognized leader for the health and wellbeing of children in Ontario.

Dr. Burey emigrated from Jamaica in 1976 and has practised as a behavioural pediatrician in Ontario for over 30 years, also serving as an adjunct professor of pediatrics at Western University since 2009.

Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal M-P Irek Kusmierczyk says Dr. Burey has demonstrated tremendous leadership and earned so much respect in the field of children's health.

"Recognized not just in Canada but outside Canada as well too, in the U.S., the American Academy of Pediatrics. So this a tremendous choice both for Canada and Windsor," he says.

Dr. Burey was the first woman of colour to hold the position of president of the Pediatricians Alliance of Ontario, which also serves as the Ontario Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Only three other people from Windsor have ever served in the Senate prior to Dr. Burey:

Charles Eusebe Casgrain (Conservative) - January 1887 to March 1907

Paul Martin Sr. (Liberal) - April 1968 to October 1974

John Keith McBroom Laird (Liberal) - April 1967 to January 1982

"Senator Burey will be able to put a Windsor lens. She understands the local concerns that we have here and will be able to put that Windsor lens on every piece of legislation that the House puts forward and goes to the Senate for review. This really is an exciting day for our community," he adds.

Dr. Burey founded Attention-Deficit/ Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Awareness Windsor. She serves as a member of the Pediatrician Ontario Executive Committee and the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) Health Policy Committee. Dr. Burey was also a pediatrics delegate to the OMA Council and member of the OMA Women Committee.

The Canadian Senate is capped at 105 members and is responsible for reviewing legislation put forward by the House of Commons.

An independent advisory board recommended the latest candidates to Prime Minister Trudeau, following a process he established early in his tenure as prime minister, and the Governor General appointed them on his advice.