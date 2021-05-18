Local Doctor Hosts Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic

A drive-thru vaccination clinic is set for Tuesday evening in Windsor.

Dr. Lisa Jansen and staff will be administering 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine on a first come, first serve basis.

The shots are available to anyone over the age of 18 requiring their first dose and will not be administered to the driver of the vehicle.

The drive-thru clinic runs from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at 1720 Howard Ave.

Dr. Jansen has been hosting drive-thru clinics in the city since May 8.