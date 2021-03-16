Local Drug Store Accepting Walk-Ins for COVID-19 Vaccine

A COVID-19 vaccination change for a local drug store.

The Shoppers Drug Mart at 3950 Dougall Avenue in Windsor will be offering the Astrazeneca vaccine to walk-ins today.

"We were doing the appointments this past weekend, we just feel we can get more people in to get their vaccine shot done today without appointments," says store employee Sally Goro. "So walk-ins are moving faster than appointments were."

She says residents can expect short wait times.

"We have a little bit of a line up but the line is moving quick so it's quick, you're in and out," she says.

The Astrazeneca vaccine is currently for individuals between the ages of 60 to 64.

The store is offering the vaccine to walk-ins until 8pm.