Local education staff being hit by COVID-19 cases

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is dealing with a manageable little spike of COVID-19 cases, but local educators say the problem is a bit more than that.

Two weeks out from March break, officials report they're seeing levels of absenteeism among staff at an all time high.

President of OSSTF District 9 Education Support Staff Tyler Campbell joined AM800's The Morning Drive to discuss the issue on Tuesday morning.

He says he can't comment on the exacts among students, other than to say he's heard it's a high number as well.

"With staff right now in schools let's say you have 10 support staff, on a good day you're lucky to have five or six there right now. It's hitting staff like crazy right now."

Campbell says it was disappointing to see protocols and provisions were just dropped over night, as opposed to being phased out after March Break.

"This was predicted where everyone would come out of March Break who have travelled," he continued. "I would've liked to see a gradual return to our normal everyday lives, but in my eyes everything was just dropped over night and it was kind of a handshake to say good luck everyone."

The school boards are working hard to make sure that everyone is safe, but when staff levels are impacted at the level they are right now, Campbell says it has a lot of trickle down impacts on everyone.

"I think we're on a thin line right now, we have educational assistants covering for two or three or even four jobs throughout the day. Burnout is absolutely real right now, I'm getting phone calls and emails every day saying Tyler we're burnt out and working as hard as we can but we're getting nowhere," he said.

Campbell says he'd like to see some protocols put back in for the short term, because the amount of staffing impacts is having a negative impact on student's education.

In terms of the broader COVID-19 picture, hospitalizations reported on Monday in Ontario were up roughly 30 per cent compared to a week ago.

- with files from AM800's The Morning Drive