Local educator inspired to implement Holocaust education following return from Poland

A special opportunity for one local educator.

Amina Abdulle, teacher consultant for equity at the Greater Essex County District School Board, recently took part in a week-long trip to Poland to learn about the Holocaust.

Abdulle was one of 24 education professionals from across Ontario who participated in the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center's (FSWC) Compassion to Action program between March 12 and 17.

Compassion to Action is an annual program that invites Canadians on an eye-opening journey to learn about the Holocaust, racism and intolerance, with the objective of teaching them about the history of antisemitism and empowering them to take action against hate in their communities.

The trip included tours through former concentration and extermination camps like Auschwitz-Birkenau, and visits to the Oskar Schindler Factory, the monument commemorating the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, Jewish cemeteries and other notable locations that help share the history of the Holocaust.

Abdulle says the trip has inspired her to implement the understanding of the Holocaust and its lessons in Windsor school classrooms.

She says it was a very humbling and humanizing experience.

"To be in spaces where some of the worst things have happened to other people and to be standing in those spaces really showed the urgency in doing work within schools to ensure that our students have an ability to learn from and move forward in the future," she said.

Abdulle says as the equity consultant she has the opportunity to work with all teachers in creating materials, and that this was an opportunity to take what she has seen and learned to better educate students not just about the past but also about Jewish heritage, history and contributions.

"And really thinking about Jewish people as a full and complete entity, and not only thinking of the Holocaust as something we teach. Because we want people to also know about the contributions and the richness of Jewish people, not just this time time that interrupted their history."

She says at a time when we're seeing rising levels of antisemitism in Canada and across North America, it's important to understand that we're all interconnected and we have to do better working with all groups.

"So that we don't have to ever witness these things again. I think the rising levels of hate, and we say rising, but unfortunately it's always there in ebbs and flows," Abdulle continued. "But it's really important for people to understand why this is so problematic, and that when one of us hurts we all have to hurt."

Last week's trip was the first-ever Compassion to Action program aimed exclusively at educators, and Abdulle and other participants will be engaging with FSWC over the coming year to share education plans, along with their progress in implementing Holocaust education in their classrooms and workplaces.