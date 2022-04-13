Local emergency departments strained under COVID-19 pressure

Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores Healthcare have issued a warning about capacity issues across the region's acute care system.

Hospitals are reporting a sharp increase in emergency admissions thanks to rising COVID-19 cases and what officials describe as a recent surge in respiratory sickness. They say although emergency cases are always tended to as quickly and accurately as possible, wait times may be up across the board to significantly higher time-frames for non-emergent issues. Ambulance wait times may also increase.

This means health officials are asking patients to prioritize community healthcare options like family doctors or local clinics before going to emergency rooms if possible. Still, they say if emergent care is needed people should not hesitate to visit emergency rooms.

Windsor Regional Hospital and @ESHCare, in conjunction with @EssexWindsorEMS, are cautioning the public about intensifying capacity pressures across the acute care system in our region. https://t.co/0pbi3TBRTk — Windsor Regional Hospital (@WRHospital) April 13, 2022

According to the WRH website, patients can expect to wait over five hours at both the Ouellette and Met campuses.

It's also stressed that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is incredibly important in lessening the burden on local healthcare systems.

Resources for potential non-emergency options are available here, as well as a webpage with information that can help unsure patients decide if they should seek emergency care or not.