Local English Public Board Announces Second Confirmed Case of COVID-19

The Greater Essex District School Board (GECDSB) is reporting its second confirmed case of COVID-19.

The board says the case is an individual who is connected with P.A.S.S (Public Alternative Secondary School) - Mason Centre on Cameron Avenue at University Avenue West.

According to the board, the individual has not entered the building and there are no close contacts within the school.

The additional case has been added to the board's website.

As heard on AM800 news, the board reported its first positive case within a school on Sunday at Kingsville District High School.