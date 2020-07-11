Local Entertainment and Event Industries Benefit from Miracle Day Fundraiser

The Miracle Food Drive on June 27 has brought in so much donated food organizers are looking for more people who could use some help.

On Thursday in LaSalle, volunteers handed out bags of food donations to those in the local event and entertainment industries as well Caesars Windsor employees who have been affected by long term closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sue Desjarlais is the co-chair of the food drive for LaSalle and says more than 100 families received a Miracle food bag.

"We in LaSalle were lucky to collect over 340,000 pounds of food which is way too much for LaSalle," says Desjarlais. "We have our own food bank taken care of for the next couple or three years as well as the LaSalle Hangout so we have opened our doors to some of the casino, some event planners and entertainers that need some help."

She says five different groups also came in on Thursday and filled vans up with donations.

"We have reached out to many non profits especially the smaller ones that people don't normally think about," says Desjarlais. "So they've come in and picked up food for their shelters and homes and we're just moving the product out as best we can so nobody goes hungry."

Desjarlais says there is still some donations remaining at the LaSalle collection site at the former Westport Marina on Front Rd.

"I'm trying to negotiate with the town that we can keep the building here for a while longer," says Desjarlais. "It's going to depend what were going to end up as the town doing with the building. So for right now, we're keeping our fingers crossed and we have it until at least the end of July and we're hoping until at least of September because the product that we have left over, we don't want to be moving multiple times."

As heard on AM800 News earlier this week, the fundraising event on June 27 saw over 2-million pounds of food donated across Windsor-Essex.