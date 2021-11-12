Local environment committee looking for 'Pat on the Back' award applicants
The 'Pat on the Back' awards are making a return.
The Windsor-Essex County Environment Committee is looking for small, local organizations focused on environmental sustainability.
Awards of $1,000 will be given out for projects such as school greening, community gardens, community cleanups and environmental art.
The deadline to apply is November 26 with the winners announced in December.
Applicants can head to the environment committee's website for more information.