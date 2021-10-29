Local ETFO president questioning roll out of take home COVID-19 tests

The local president of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario says he'll believe it when he sees it when it comes to COVID-19 tests being handed out at schools.

Mario Spagnoulo says the province made an announcement earlier this month that voluntary testing would be made available to students, but did not follow through on the commitment.

On Thursday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce promised take home tests would be an option starting next month.

Spagnoulo says the province's track record with following through isn't the best.

"The devil is always in the details with this government and the follow through and there's a lack of both. So I would like to see how this unrolls. It seems to me like they're downloading more and more on local public health units and on the school system."

He says additional funding and resources were not part of the latest announcement.

"I don't see any additional funding tied to this, like who's actually going to put this in place, because we can tell you we don't have enough staff to do what we're currently doing," he continued. "So I'm not sure how they're going to be adding more expectations onto the school system without the available supports."

Spagnoulo says, if the program becomes a reality, he'll fully support it.

"Parents and staff have always advocated as to why there weren't rapid antigen tests in the school system because it gives parents an extra layer of comfort of knowing how their child is doing, especially if there's been a cohort dismissed their school. There's been none of that up until this point," he said.

Lecce also announced Thursday unvaccinated education workers will now have to undergo rapid antigen testing three times a week up from the current practice of twice weekly.

- with files from Rusty Thomson