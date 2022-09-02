Local ETFO president questions timing of isolation changes

The president of the local Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario says the timing of the province's decision to drop the five day isolation period for COVID-19 positive people could lead to some issues as students prepare to head back to the classrooms.

The ETFO along with the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation voiced their concerns about the province's decision to scrap its mandatory isolation period for COVID-19 yesterday, days before thousands of students and educators return to school in person.

Dr. Kieran Moore announced the change earlier this week, where anyone COVID-19 positive no longer has to isolate for five days, but can return to work or school once their fever is gone and their other symptoms have been improving for at least 24 hours.

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald, Mario Spagnuolo says the decision caught them completely off guard.

"The timing is completely unacceptable. I mean to throw that at the system and to parents right before Labour Day I think is going to cause confusion, that's one thing," he said.

He says he's a teacher not a doctor, but trusts what he's heard from people in the public health field.

"So I can't speak to the medical piece, but from what I'm reading, there are a lot of medical professionals out there that don't agree with this decision," Spagnuolo continued. "And it doesn't align with the science that's out there."

Spagnuolo says it's just another example of decisions being made for reasons beyond what the public was given.

"Well the fact that the five day isolation change doesn't really align with the science, because if you're continuing to test positive then you're still infectious. But again, it's a lot of politicization of health care and public health care decisions."

Schools across Ontario will welcome students back to school without COVID-19 restrictions for the first time since the pandemic began on Tuesday.