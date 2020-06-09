Local ETFO President Retiring

The President of the Greater Essex Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario is calling it a career.

Adelina Cecchin has announced her retirement.

She has been president since 2008 and has served on ETFO's provincial executive since 2009.

Cecchin became an executive member in 1998.

She says during her time as president, she has dealt with a number of challenges.

"There's going to always be challenges but the approach is to really see if there's a way of resolving that and to see a solution," says Cecchin.

She says she has many memories but has enjoyed her time working with others.

"I'm going to miss the interactions that I have everyday with people," says Cecchin. "I'm going to miss the daily challenges that I face and working through them with people and also seeing the progress and the success that happens when we work together."

Cecchin was an elementary teacher for 15 years.

She is retiring at the end of the month.

Her replacement has not yet been named.