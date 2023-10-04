Local ETFO President says violence in schools remains an ongoing issue

The local President of the Greater Essex Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario says that violence in schools is still occurring and the Ontario Doug Ford government needs to step up.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Mario Spagnuolo says that members are still personally experiencing or witnessed violence against staff members from students.

Earlier this year, the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) revealed that 77 per cent of ETFO members have personally experienced or witnessed this violence.

According to the National Post, a number of surveys representing teachers in Saskatchewan, Ontario and Nova Scotia have all indicated a spike in violent behaviour and an increase in harassment in the workplace.

Spagnuolo says that at the end of the day it comes to funding that is not being provided by the Ontario government to help solve this violence.

He says things like more educational support in classrooms and smaller class sizes could help with the violence that teachers and support staff are facing.

Spagnuolo says it comes down to provincial funding.

"The funding that the government has withdrawn from education has a huge impact on being proactive in the classroom, and trying to help students with special needs, and those that have behavioural issues. We just don't have the staff, the support staff, to be proactive to avoid getting an escalation to violence."

He says he hears many incidents on this issue.

"I talked to a teacher yesterday that was on the verge of a breakdown because of an adolescent student who has not only harassed and verbally abused herself, but also has physically attacked kids in their class, to the point where kids are experiencing fear of going to school."

He says violence in schools impacts everyone.

"The students that are witnessing this, the students that are expressing fear of being at school, that aren't feeling safe, the bystanders, those students are also being affected in a negative way. And what are we teaching kids that are lashing out, that are responding in a violent manner, that this is acceptable in society?"

Spagnuolo says the best people to lobby are the parents to call their school board trustees and to call their local MPP's who sit in government.

He adds that his advice to teachers who are experiencing this violence is to be careful about reacting and to remain calm, and to contact their principal or vice principal immediately.