Local Facebook group says community should not be shocked by latest shooting

A member of the 'Windsorites Against Violence Everywhere' Facebook group says the recent shooting outside of a city bowling alley really hits home but believes the community should not be shocked.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Lisa Valente says she was surprised to hear people saying they were shocked and disturbed after the shooting.

"Like how do you not see what's going on in our city and how do you not see this age group," says Valente.

She says her group has been providing awareness for the past few years and according to a recent Facebook post by Valente, has also requested to meet with Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens to voice concerns.

Valente feels these incidents are not gangs and believes they are not bad kids.

"I'm not saying all cases are not gangs but I'm saying this is a Windsor issue," says Valente. "Most of these people who are dying or committing these crimes are from our Windsor high schools or straight out of high school, so we need to look at the root of the problem."

Windsorites Against Violence Everywhere holds a yearly vigil for murdered youth in Windsor.