Local Faith Leaders Urging Public to Worship Safely this Holiday Season

In an open letter to the people of Windsor-Essex, local faith leaders are urging residents to follow the COVID-19 restrictions laid out by the health unit.

Reverend Robert Clifford of All Saints' Anglican Church says people are accustomed to gathering in large groups for worship over the holiday season, but church-goers are being asked to put that on pause this year to protect the health of the community.

Clifford says large gatherings have already been suspended at most churches.

"We'll be moving all of our worship and large meetings online or to other platforms to facilitate the building of communities that we're tasked with doing and also to foster the community that we love so dearly," says Clifford.

He says it's about making the best of a bad situation.

"It's a season we love dearly and we're going to miss gathering in person, but understand that the God given talents of the doctors and the nurses and the public health officials are gifts from God as well and we appreciate all that they are doing and we'll do our part," he says.

Clifford understands it's a sacrifice, but the pandemic needs to be taken seriously.

"We will miss seeing their bright faces on the Sundays leading up to Christmas, but we would encourage them to look for us on the various social media platforms that we all use and worship with us as you're able and as you're comfortable," says Clifford.

Clifford says many churches are already offering or plan to begin offering online services in the very near future.

A total of 16 local faith leaders from across the region signed the letter calling for safe worship over the holidays.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi