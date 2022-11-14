Local family speaks out about their experience with diabetes during National Diabetes Month

November is National Diabetes Month and one local family is sharing their story and experience.

10 year-old Kade Tiessen, of Windsor, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was just six years old.

His mother, Stephanie Segave-Tiessen, says their whole family has been affected by Kade's diagnosis and together the family is speaking with local MP's to discuss a plan of action for others who have been diagnosed.

Living with diabetes means your body doesn't make enough insulin or can't use it as well as it should, which results in too much blood sugar in your bloodstream.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, the two describe the daily struggle.

Stephanie Segave-Tiessen says at first it was a lot to learn about.

"We really didn't know much about the pancreas and insulin, and how amazing the human body was. But we quickly learned and so every time he ate a meal we had to count the carbs and test his sugar with a finger poke and give him a needle for insulin. And so, that was a big learning curve."

She says how she and her husband have had to adjust.

"There's no days off with diabetes, so you can't ever just go to bed and forget about it. So, often times throughout the night we get up multiple times and give him more insulin, or wake him up and give him sugar because he's a sporty little guy and his sugar often goes low."

Kade Tiessen says at first it was a big change for him, but now he can do just as much as any other kid.

"At first I couldn't really have sleepovers, I couldn't go to summer camp, stuff like that. I couldn't do a lot of stuff on my own, but now I can do pretty much all of that."

He says what it was like to meet the MP's of Essex and Tecumseh.

"I met with Chris Lewis, the MP of Essex, and Irek Kusmierczyk, the MP of Tecumseh. I told them about my story, and Irek, he gave me a special award, and he also told me if I write a letter to the Minister of Finance, he will personally deliver it to him."

Kade and Stephanie Segave-Tiessen says that while it has been difficult, it has gotten easier as Kade grows older.

Stephanie says Irek Kusmierczyk says he will be joining the diabetes caucus which meets two times a year to ensure that research is moving forward.

Kusmierczyk and Lewis have both invited Kade to Ottawa for a trip of the city.