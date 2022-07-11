Local farmers remind drivers to share the road with farming vehicles

Every year there are accidents, crashes and near misses involving people and slow moving farm vehicles in Essex County.

Local farmers want to remind drivers to share the road with farming vehicles.

In an effort to bring attention to the issue, the Essex County Federation of Agriculture has started a Harvest Road Safety Campaign that will run until the end of the harvest season.

Part of the campaign is farmers placing stickers on the backs of farming vehicles to let drivers know to pass carefully.

Leo Guilbeault, President of the Essex County Federation of Agriculture says accidents have become a yearly occurrence.

"We do go slow, most tractors are top gunned at 40 kilometres an hour, so when cars are coming by us at 80 or 90 kilometres per hour it's pretty quick stops sometimes. Every year, every spring, every harvest there's close calls and definitely sometimes some accidents."

He says one of the main reasons for accidents is misjudgement.

"A lot of people misjudge the oncoming traffic and how long it takes to overtake a tractor and a couple of wagons, because they're long," he continues. "Some of them are as long as a semi. So it's similar to passing a semi truck, a lot of people misjudge how long that takes."

Guilbeault says the campaign has already begun and will go into the fall.

"It's going to be on for the rest of the summer because wheat harvest is just starting there this weekend, and that will lead us into tomato harvest later in the summer, and corn and soy bean harvest this fall so we'll be increasing the Public Awareness Campaign through the rest of the summer and into the fall.")

Farmers who would like their own stickers can contact Leo Guilbeault at leo.guilbeault.farms@plantpioneer.com or any Essex County Federation of Agriculture director.