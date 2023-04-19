Local federal public servants hit the picket lines in Windsor

More than 200 federal public servants in Windsor are among 155,000 on strike across the country this morning.

The members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada walked out shortly after midnight when the Treasury Board failed to reach a tentative agreement before Tuesday night's deadline.

Barry Lamont represents the Canadian Employment Immigration Union, which is part of PSAC.

"No one wants to be on strike but we are pushed to the point where we have no choice," says Lamont. "Inflation is hurting our members along with all Canadians."

He says workers had no choice but to walk out, adding inflation is hurting our members.

"We just can't take it anymore and we're not high paying employees with the government," he says. "We make between on average 40 to 60 thousand dollars, so we got to the point where we have to say enough and go on strike."