Local federal public servants hit the picket lines in Windsor
More than 200 federal public servants in Windsor are among 155,000 on strike across the country this morning.
The members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada walked out shortly after midnight when the Treasury Board failed to reach a tentative agreement before Tuesday night's deadline.
Barry Lamont represents the Canadian Employment Immigration Union, which is part of PSAC.
"No one wants to be on strike but we are pushed to the point where we have no choice," says Lamont. "Inflation is hurting our members along with all Canadians."
He says workers had no choice but to walk out, adding inflation is hurting our members.
"We just can't take it anymore and we're not high paying employees with the government," he says. "We make between on average 40 to 60 thousand dollars, so we got to the point where we have to say enough and go on strike."
Lamont and other members are walking the picket line outside the Service Canada office at city hall square and says they are committed to getting a fair collective agreement.
"The public sector has not been on strike on over 20 years, it's was back at 9-11 where members put down their signs and went back to work," says Lamont. "Spirits are very high. We ultimately want to get back to serving the public."
A second picket line has been set up at the taxation centre on University Avenue West near Bruce Avenue.
Talks are continuing over the issues of wages and remote work.
— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi & Paul McDonald
Striking PSAC members outside of the Federal Government taxation centre on University Avenue West near Bruce Avenue, April 19, 2023 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)