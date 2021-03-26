Local Feeder Plants Impacted by Shut Down at Windsor Assembly Plant

Close to 1,000 Unifor Local 195 members will be impacted by the shut down at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

President Emile Nabbout says the local represents a number of feeder plants such as Syncreon Automotive and Flex n Gate Lakeshore that directly supply to the minivan plant.

"We will be impacted in a big way throughout this shortage of supply," says Nabbout.

He says the local is working with the companies to determine next steps.

"Obviously it's bad news for the community, for some of the feeder plants and for the assembly plant in Windsor," says Nabbout. "The community relies heavily on this job."

As heard on AM800 news Friday morning, the Windsor Assembly Plant will shut down for four weeks beginning on Monday.

The shut down is due to the shortage of microchips.

According to Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy, the microchips are predominantly made in East Asia and are a major component in modern vehicles.