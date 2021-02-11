Local Flower Shop Busy with Valentine's Day Orders Despite Pandemic

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, the flower business is booming despite the pandemic.

This from Dak's Flowers co-owner Marty Hall who says they've been working around the clock to keep up with orders, but it's good to know each one will be putting a smile on someone's face at a time when there's not a lot to celebrate due to COVID-19.

He says, unlike many businesses, they've been fortunate enough to be able to stay open.

"The upside is is that we get the ability and still get the ability to get out flowers and we have done that for the whole year," he says. "So that's a pretty good thing, to be honest, to think that as it stands right now we're going to put a lot of smiles on a lot of people's faces, that's a very cool thing."

Hall says it's all about spreading some positivity.

"These last 12 months, it's been pretty brutal on lots and lots of people and we have that ability to put smiles on people's faces," says Hall. "Even if it's just a little something that makes their life a little bit brighter or a little bit better for that moment. That's a real blessing and we're very fortunate that we're able to do it."

He adds it's been a tough year for many, but getting a bouquet can help deliver some good vibes.

"Too much doom and gloom in the past 12 months," he says. "Now, we get the ability to change that, even if it's for a fleeting moment. Physically-wise, we will all rise above this, mentally-wise we need these pick-me-ups to just make life a little bit better for us. We're very fortunate that we get to do that for people. So that's a real blessing at the moment."

Dak's Flowers, located at 669 Tecumseh Rd. E., will be taking orders right up to Valentine's Day.