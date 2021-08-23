Local Football Coach Disappointed with Status for Upcoming High School Football Season

The head coach of the Herman Green Griffins football team is looking for some answers.

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show on Monday, Harry Lumley wondered about the status of the upcoming high school football season.

He says he received a statement from the Greater Essex County District School Board that says the season isn't cancelled, but it's been postponed or delayed.

"It's devastating and very honestly, a lot of the kids are extremely getting depressed about this," he continued. "I'm extremely disappointed. Football is kind of a kick off to the whole year for high school as it gets the whole school moving."

Lumley says there is still time to reverse the decision.

"We never under normal circumstances even start practice until the end of this week right now and our season doesn't start ever until at least September 24. So, there's still lots of time to reinstate it and no reason is being given, that's what's really frustrating."

He says football is a tremendous character builder and students are devastated.

"To see all the kids working so hard for the last two years to play and now being told sorry there's no reason, that really hurts and we don't know why," Lumley explained.

Lumley believes it obviously can't be just because of COVID since they're letting all the other sports go.

"Our sport is outside, if it is anything to do with COVID-19, we're outside, we're not inside."

Lumley says more than 1000 students between the senior and junior teams are being impacted by the decision.

He believes the current status for the upcoming season is due to financial reasons, stating that the boards have been trying to get rid of football for a number of years since it's an expensive sport.