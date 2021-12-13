Local French Catholic school board reporting additional COVID-19 cases

One class is in isolation after a confirmed case of COVID-19 at a Lakeshore elementary school.

According to the local French Catholic school board's website, there is an active case at Saint-Paul Catholic Elementary School on Comber Side Road in Pointe aux Roches.

The board is also reporting another positive case at Monseigneur-Jean-Noël Catholic Elementary School in south Windsor.

The school on California Avenue near Pulford Street now has two confirmed cases with two classes in isolation.