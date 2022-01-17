Local GFL workers ratify new collective agreement

A tentative deal between Unifor Local 444 and GFL Environmental Inc. has been ratified.

The union held a virtual ratification meeting on Sunday where the membership voted 93.1 per cent in favour of the new collective agreement.

In a statement released Sunday to CTV Windsor, local president Dave Cassidy called the agreement, "a healthy deal that reflects a greater worth in our members."

The agreement includes immediate pay raises, benefit improvements, enhanced premiums, signing bonus, language improvements, recognizing mental health and substance abuse.

The deal is retroactive to Jan 14 through until Jan. 13, 2025.

The union represents 54 garbage and recycling employees.