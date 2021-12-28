Local goaltender to start for Canada at World Junior Hockey Championship

A familiar name will be between the pipes Tuesday night for Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

London Knights goaltender Brett Brochu will get the start against Austria at 7pm.

Brochu has ties to Belle River and Tilbury.

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain says he knows Brett's family and is extremely pleased and proud of the goaltender.

"Being a local boy, playing his hockey here in the Lakeshore/Belle River area growing up and learning all those skills here, hometown boy so we'll all be cheering for him," says Bain.

Bain says Brochu's achievements speak for themselves.

"That boy can play goal and he's a great goaltender," says Bain.

Brochu has a 16-5-1 record with the Knights this season.

His goals-against average is 2.48 with a .921 save percentage over 22 games.

Canada opened the tournament on Sunday with a 6-3 win over Czechia.