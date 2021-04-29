Local Golf Course Booking Tee Times in Hopes Season Resumes Soon

The director of golf at a local golf course is taking a proactive approach when it comes to getting golfers back on green.

Rick Schmidtgall of Pointe West Golf Club in Amherstburg says his fingers are crossed for a return sooner than later, but in the meantime they've started booking tee times.

Schmidtgall says it was chaos last year when the club's booking system crashed following the province's announcement courses could reopen so they're hoping to make things easier for members and staff this year.

"Our board of directors are forward thinking and this is just based on the tee time frenzy that we went through last year. We came up with this idea and it's a lot easier to do it this way than dealing with a crashed tee time system."

Schmidtgall says golfers are itching to hit some balls, adding "The response has been tremendous. Our members and all golfers in Ontario are chomping at the bit to resume play. We were fortunate that we were open for three weeks before this happened and we're raring to go."

According to Schmidtgall, a handful of local courses are doing the same thing.

"We're doing it and I think a couple of other area courses are doing it," he says. "Maybe they had the same trials and tribulations last year as we did and we felt that, with the best interests in mind for our membership, we wanted to give them all the same equal chance for tee time bookings."

Schmidtgall says members can now book tee times and if the day comes and the restrictions aren't lifted yes, the tee time gets cancelled.

Golf courses were forced to close earlier this month as part of the province's latest stay-at-home order.

— With files from AM800's Rob Hindi