Local Grocery Stores Open Early to Help Seniors With COVID-19 Fears

Some local grocery stores are adjusting their hours to help their more vulnerable customers deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Valu-Mart in Belle River is now opening at 7 a.m. for its customers who are 65 years of age and older.

Owner Ray Tetreault, says the store normally opens at 8 a.m., but the one hour is set aside for their older customers to give them more space to buy their groceries.

He says he has a lot of senior customers and this is his way of protecting them from COVID-19.

"Kind of get in and out so they have less chance of getting in contact with somebody," he says.

Photo courtesy: Google Maps

Tetreault says so far, about 100 seniors are taking advantage of the extra hour.

"Fantastic, it's been unbelievable how many people are here between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., and even the people who know they aren't suppose to come in until 8 a.m. will wait outside the doors until we say you can come in now," he says.

Other grocery stories have also opened early for seniors, including the Zehr's Great Food on Lauzon Parkway near Tecumseh Road.