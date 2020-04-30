Local Group Acknowledging Truckers During COVID-19

A local group is looking to make sure truckers don't go hungry before they cross the border into Michigan.

Khalsa Aid in Windsor will be serving free meals for truck drivers at the Ambassador Duty Free Store.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Windsor Mayor, Drew Dilkens says behind the scenes, the truck drivers probably get the least amount of attention.

"Any time you go to a store, if you pick something up off a shelf, that was delivered by someone who drove a truck," he says. "When you're on the road you see them and you don't really think much about it but at a time like this, they too are crossing the border and in some ways, going to terminals and risking their own lives to make sure there's things on the shelves for us."

Dilkens says this is just another example of the great things people in Windsor are going.

"The community is stepping up saying who can we help, how can we help and they’re doing it."

Dilkens says locations and times of the all the meals will be published online.

"I know they have a website, they're going to publish that on their website so the trucking community and the social media community will get that published around, we’ll put it on our website at the city and we'll make sure everyone knows and if nothing else, even if you’re not hungry, it will life your spirits to know somebody is thinking about you," he says.

The meals will be handed out Thursday and Sunday from 12 p.m. – 2p.m. ongoing during the pandemic.