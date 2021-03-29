Local Group Continues to Speak Out Against Chick-fil-A Restaurant

A member of "Keep Chick-fil-A out of Windsor" believes the restaurant chain promotes hate.

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, Hedy Halpern feels the restaurant promotes hatred towards people who are gay, lesbian, bi or transgender.

"Whatever human issues there are, they're doing everything they can to make sure that people like me and my wife are prevented from taking part," says Halpern. "They're promoting hatred, plain and simple."

She says she will never tell someone where they should or shouldn't spend their money but feels it's important to tell them why she doesn't spend her money at specific businesses.

"I leave the choice up to each individual because it's not up to me to decide how other people live," she says.

As AM800 news reported over the weekend, construction is underway on Windsor's first Chick-fil-A.

The restaurant is located next to Devonshire Mall at 3060 Howard Avenue.

The Facebook group has more than 500 members and believes the restaurant is "a notoriously bigoted and homophobic fast food chain based in the USA. Chick-fil-A are unapologetically politically and religiously right-wing and they have no place in Canada, nor in our community."

AM800 reached out to the restaurant for comments but has not heard back.