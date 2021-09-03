Local group holds Rally for Our Riverfront in Windsor

Rally for Our Riverfront wants to ensure the view along Windsor's waterfront remains unobstructed.

The group gathered at North Assumption Park at the foot of Askin Avenue and Riverside Drive Friday.

A site earmarked for the $7-million Celestial Beacon Project that is on hold after it was discovered the land could be culturally significant during a Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT). The height was also found to have violate existing bylaws, according to organizer Mike Cardinal.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens had stated the city would look at amending those bylaws and Cardinal is hoping for public support to stop that plan.

"The uninterrupted natural view of the river has been the vision of this whole parkland development. Millions of dollars and many volunteers over the years have gone into that vision; clean and green," Cardinal says.

He says there's no issue with adding the beacons as long as they follow the visions of advocate Roy Battagello and former Mayor Bert Weeks.

"As neighbours and citizens from all over the city, are certainly welcome to things like the beacon but with that agreement that agreement that they keep them tucked into the embankment," he added.

Cardinal says extensive consultation with First Nations also needs to happen before anything is built on the site.

"Respecting Assumption Church and the Indigenous peoples' direction that this be designated as a historically significant site for the nation," he says.

Lawyer Paul Mullins has already applied to have the site studied as a site of national interest.

The group will be holding information sessions at the park for 10 days.

More information can be found at www.rallyforourriverfront.ca.